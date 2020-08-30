Europe recovering from worst of coronavirus

Statistics show that Europe have been among the worst-hit by coronavirus throughout the world, yet their response was positive and they appear to be recovering well.

I spoke to singer Joey Tempest about the pandemic. "When drummer Tony Reno was hospitalised, we thought it was the Final Countdown at last. But he pulled through, until on the ride home from hospital he died of shock on hearing that guitarist John Norum sadly died."

Tempest was philosophical about what had happened. "It was really Out of this World."

He added, "That was one of our other hits, in case you can't remember."

In comparison, Asia were hit earlier by the virus but have completely recovered with minimal casualties. Lead singer John Wetton explained. "In the Heat of the Moment, we survived. Keyboardist Geoff Downes had a nasty cough, but then it just went away."

When asked if the virus might affect them more in future, he said, "Only Time will Tell. That's another one of our songs."

Nobody has yet heard from America about how they are coping.