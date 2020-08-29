Meghan Markle Warned Melania Trump About Wearing That Green Screen Dress to the RNC Convention

HOLLYWOOD – (Celebrity Satire) - The former Duchess of Sussex, and now swimsuit model, Meghan Markle told TMZ that she warned the first lady about wearing the green screen dress at the White House convention.

And now, hundreds of pundits are covering the dress with all kinds of unkind words, photos, and figures.

One reporter with Entertainment Tonight showed the words “Black Lives Matter” on the dress.

Rachel Maddow, with MSNBC, showed a photo of Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, and Monica Lewinsky on the dress.

And a reporter with London’s Tickety Boo News, showed a photo of President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un kissing each other on the lips on the dress.

Melania, who has agreed to a one-on-one interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, reportedly said Trump’s favorite child, Ivanka, suggested that green looked really nice on her.

It is no secret that, in private, the first lady has referred to the tall, lanky, fake blonde using such names as “The White House Barbie”, “Princess Nepotismeena”, and “The Human Swizzle Stick.”

CNN’s Don Lemon is reporting that Melania is so mad at Ivanka for not warning her about the green screen dress, that she is telling the Secret Service that she is issuing a First Lady Presidential Executive Order banning Ivanka from entering the White House.

And the you-know-what will hit the fan when Ivanka's daddy finds that out.