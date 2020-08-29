President Obama Tells President Trump He’ll Bet Him $1 Million That He’ll Lose the Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - In late breaking news, President Trump has all but admitted that he will lose the November presidential election.

The New York Times is reporting that President Obama called up President Trump, and he told him that there is no way in hell, he'll get re-elected.

Trump boasted that, not only will he get re-elected, but he will carry every state, including the country of Puerto Rico.

President Obama told him to put his money where his mouth was. POTUS said bring it on.

And the former president told the present president, that he would bet him $1 million that Joe Biden will beat him in November.

Trump started coughing uncontrollably, and, after about 35 seconds, said that he does not believe in making bets.

Barack Obama made a chicken sound, and replied, "Hell, I don’t blame you Trumpy. I hear that when your ass leaves the White House in a few months, you are going to need every dime you’ve got for the tons and tons of lawyer fees you’re going to incur due to your illegal money schemes."

Trump said that he really doesn’t want to be president anymore, because it is cutting into his golf game way too much.

Obama laughed and said, "Say what, chump?”