China Invents a Television Antenna You Can Wear on Your Head

HONG KONG – (Satire News) - The Republic of China is fast becoming the Japan of the electronics business world.

Electronics experts in Hong Kong have just invented a television antenna that can be worn on one’s head.

The antenna only weighs 13 ounces, and they say that these are perfect for those people who love to view porn while staying at a hotel, since they will not have to pay the extra “Porn Viewing Fee”.

The antennas are being manufactured by the Pandapalooza Company, which has factory outlets in Shanghai, China; Mexicali, Mexico; and Snatchola, Pisagovia.

The company explained that the antenna will also be perfect for those individuals who love to go camping in the woods, but who still want to be able to view Sean Hannity, Don Lemon, or Wheel of Fortune.

A spokesperson said that the PandAntenna Z-99 will retail for $219 each, or two for $437, or ten for $2,180.