Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Urge Their Fans to Vote Against Donald J. Trump

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma – (Satire News) - One of country music’s most popular couples recently recorded a political public service announcement.

Blake and Gwen spoke with a Channel 96 Eye Spectator News reporter, and asked their millions and millions of fans to please do the smart thing and vote for Vice-President Biden, who has more intelligence in his uvula than Trump has in his entire 385-pound body.

Stefani said that she is sick and tired of having horrible nightmares about Trump, in which he rides through the countryside wearing a hood and robe, and burns cottonfields and collard green bushes to the ground.

Blake noted that, a week ago, his sexy woman suddenly began hitting, kicking, and biting him in the middle of the night and yelling, “Get away from me you damn lying, racist, evil, orange juice-complected Nazi!”

Shelton said that he grabbed his pillow and went downstairs to sleep in the kitchen.