President Trump Shocks the Nation by Dropping Mike Pence From the Ticket and Replacing Him with Ivanka

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - (Satire News) – The President was in Manchester holding a campaign pep rally before a crowd of 220 supporters, all unmasked, and not a one adhering to the self-distancing policy.

They crowd of MAGAians cheered everything that came out of Trump’s mouth, including a sneeze that most perceived to be an anti-Biden jab.

POTUS, who seems to be tiring and not showing the fire and brimstone he had earlier in the year. is reportedly suffering from bouts of Montezuma’s Revenge, which he caught from a visiting Aztec dignitary.

Creepy-eyed Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, spoke with Trump and was told that the President does not want to see a female Democratic vice-president, and he certainly does not want to see a black, female Democratic vice-president.

So he has decided to drop "Mannequin" Pence from the vice-presidential slot, and replace him with his perfect, blonde daughter, Ivanka Trump.

DJT said that they are going to be like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, except that he will be the king and Ivanka will be the princess.

Tucker Carlson added half-jokingly, that Eric would most likely end up being the court jester.