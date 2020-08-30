President Trump Shocks the Nation by Dropping Mike Pence From the Ticket and Replacing Him with Ivanka

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 August 2020

image for President Trump Shocks the Nation by Dropping Mike Pence From the Ticket and Replacing Him with Ivanka
Donald Jr. and Eric think that Ivanka will make a great vice-president; Melania not so much.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - (Satire News) – The President was in Manchester holding a campaign pep rally before a crowd of 220 supporters, all unmasked, and not a one adhering to the self-distancing policy.

They crowd of MAGAians cheered everything that came out of Trump’s mouth, including a sneeze that most perceived to be an anti-Biden jab.

POTUS, who seems to be tiring and not showing the fire and brimstone he had earlier in the year. is reportedly suffering from bouts of Montezuma’s Revenge, which he caught from a visiting Aztec dignitary.

Creepy-eyed Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, spoke with Trump and was told that the President does not want to see a female Democratic vice-president, and he certainly does not want to see a black, female Democratic vice-president.

So he has decided to drop "Mannequin" Pence from the vice-presidential slot, and replace him with his perfect, blonde daughter, Ivanka Trump.

DJT said that they are going to be like Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, except that he will be the king and Ivanka will be the princess.

Tucker Carlson added half-jokingly, that Eric would most likely end up being the court jester.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

