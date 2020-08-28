The NBA and MLB Players Agree to Play, But They Want President Trump to Resign

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 28 August 2020

image for The NBA and MLB Players Agree to Play, But They Want President Trump to Resign
LeBron James said that Trump has called him 7 times, but he has no intention of talking to the racist.

ORLANDO, Florida – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that every player in the NBA and MLB has voted to go ahead and play the games, but they insist that President Trump do the right thing and resign.

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, stated that even a four-year can see that Trump may not wear a hood and a robe, but he sure does have all the earmarks.

Kawhi Leonard, of the Los Angeles Clippers, who very rarely says anything, added that Trump adheres to the old Nazi school of thought, where, if you repeat a lie enough times, some people will believe it.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, who hates Trump, recently told Sports Bet Gazette that if Trump’s not a racist, then Lake Erie is not wet.

And Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said that DJT hates women so much, he's beginning to wonder if maybe POTUS hasn't developed Dicalimpatosis.

And so for now, the basketballs will be dribbled, and the baseballs will fly out of the parks, but as Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “That gigantic orange blob of carbs has got to go before he f’s up the nation, even more than he already has.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKawhi LeonardLebron JamesMajor League BaseballNBA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more