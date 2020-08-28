The NBA and MLB Players Agree to Play, But They Want President Trump to Resign

ORLANDO, Florida – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that every player in the NBA and MLB has voted to go ahead and play the games, but they insist that President Trump do the right thing and resign.

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers, stated that even a four-year can see that Trump may not wear a hood and a robe, but he sure does have all the earmarks.

Kawhi Leonard, of the Los Angeles Clippers, who very rarely says anything, added that Trump adheres to the old Nazi school of thought, where, if you repeat a lie enough times, some people will believe it.

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich, who hates Trump, recently told Sports Bet Gazette that if Trump’s not a racist, then Lake Erie is not wet.

And Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said that DJT hates women so much, he's beginning to wonder if maybe POTUS hasn't developed Dicalimpatosis.

And so for now, the basketballs will be dribbled, and the baseballs will fly out of the parks, but as Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo said, “That gigantic orange blob of carbs has got to go before he f’s up the nation, even more than he already has.”