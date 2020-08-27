Bette Midler Interrupted Her Las Vegas Show to Apologize for Saying That Melania Trump Has an Accent

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 27 August 2020

Melania recently told Kimberly Guilfoyle that her Slovenian accent is just about totally gone.

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) - Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Bette Midler stopped in the middle of singing her song “The Ballad of Fanny LaFlu” to apologize to first lady Melania Trump.

Earlier that morning, Midler had said that Melania's accent is so bad, that only Celine Dion can understand her.

The 74-year-old Midler asked why in the world would the first lady walk out onto the Rose Garden during the RNC convention wearing a World War II Nazi uniform.

Midler, who hates President Trump even more than penguins hate Arizona, went on to say that Melania’s “Be Best” program should actually be the “Be The Best” program.

The songstress noted that she knows that, in her native Slovenia, they do not use the article 'the', but she is now living in the United States of Trump, so she needs to speak just like her husband does.

Midler remarked she realized she had to apologize, when she heard Anderson Cooper say that, a month ago, Melania had told him that her favorite female singer of all-time was Bette Midler.

So Bette texted Melania, and told her that she was sorry, and would be sending her a ticket to one of her Las Vegas shows.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

