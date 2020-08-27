Melania Trump Sings for Her Husband from the Rose Garden

We beg your pardon, we never promised you a rose garden.

Along with the sunshine, there's got to be a lot of death sometimes.

When a pandemic strikes you got to die and let go!

“It is what it is,” ‘cause Donald never promised you a rose garden.

We could promise you things like solid briefings

But you know this thing will eventually blow over,

Like a really bad hangover.

Well, if sweet talking you could make it go away

We wouldn’t the truth day after day have to batter.

But what does it matter?

So smile for a while and let's be jolly!

Death shouldn't be so melancholy!

Come along and share the good times while you’re still here.

We beg your pardon, we never promised you a rose garden.

Along with the sunshine, there's got to be a lot of death sometimes.

When a pandemic strikes you got to die and let go!

“It is what it is,” ‘cause Donald never promised you a rose garden.

We could sing you a tune and promise you a Wall

But if that's what it takes to hold you

(We'd just as soon let Bannon defraud you).

But there's one thing we want you to know--

You better look before you leap, and still BE BEST!

‘Cause there won't always be someone there when you check out—

And you know what we’re talking about.

So smile for a while and let's be jolly!

Death shouldn't be so melancholy!

Come along and share the good times while you’re still here!

We beg your pardon, we never promised you a rose garden.

Along with the sunshine, there's got to be a lot of death sometimes.