Ghislaine Maxwell, the Alleged Sexual Predator, Wants To Be Released From Prison Because She Fears Getting Sexually Molested.

Tuesday, 18 August 2020

The guards have said that Ghislaine has become the prison's top pin-up girl.

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) - A woman who many consider to be one of the most evil sexual predators in the history of sex, has stated that she needs to be released from prison as soon as possible.

Ghislaine Maxwell told TMZ that if she is not released, and released soon, she fears that she will be molested by either one of the guards or some of the butch-dyke inmates.

The feminine-looking Maxwell said that three of the meanest most masculine-looking female convicts have already drawn straws to see who is going to get to be her 'daddy'.

Ghislaine added that the one that won looks like Shaquille O’Neal with lipstick, mascara, eye liner, and 375 pounds of pure ugly fat.

The judge who heard the case denied her request due to Maxwell being one evil-as-hell predator bitch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

