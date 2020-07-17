A Former Miss Kentucky Has Been Sentenced To Prison on Sex Charges

FRANKFORT, Kentucky – The state of Kentucky is famous for thoroughbred race horses, and now, for a thoroughbred ex-school teacher.

Former girl’s P.E. teacher Rhonda F. Boxwinkle, is headed to the big house. And, no doubt, the rough and tumble Dixie gals are already salivating.

The 2014 Miss Kentucky, who looks like a movie star, a model, or a Las Vegas showgirl, will be sitting pretty in a prison cell for two years.

The gorgeous southern gal was convicted of physically rubbing up against one of the high school janitors, who recently turned 81.

Boxwinkle insists that she slipped as he was mopping the teachers' lounge restroom.

She was also found guilty of molesting a 372-pound school board member, as well as inappropriately touching one of the high school football coaches on his dangler.

The stunning-looking predator said that she was just checking out his Justin Bieber designer boxer shorts, when he suddenly sneezed.

Meanwhile, The iRumors News Agency is reporting that, when President Trump found out about Miss Boxwinkle going to prison, he quickly called up Kellyanne Conway, and told her to start working on getting the hot, sexy, cutie a pardon.