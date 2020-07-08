BILLINGSGATE POST: As a precaution, the Department of Justice issued a warning to the hooples watching over Epstein’s mole, Ghislaine Maxwell: No one wearing a pink pantsuit is to be allowed near Maxwell’s cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

On Monday, the 58-year-old British socialite was transferred from New Hampshire to await a July 14 federal court day.

“You go from a life like Maxwell to, all of a sudden, being in a situation where you’re being strip-searched and having people look into your body cavities,” Gomer Erslop, a former warden at the jail, told Reuters.

Pointing out how embarrassing it would be if Maxwell were to suffer the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein, Gomer said, “These searches might be intrusive, but you don’t want nobody hiding an AK-47 in a body cavity, pulling it out and shooting herself when nobody’s looking.”

“I hear Hillary was the last person to see Jeffrey Epstein before he went down back in August. One fella said that there’s a video of a short woman wearing a pink pantsuit leaving his cell. They saw a rear view of her. Said it looked like a couple of Bulldogs fighting for a porkchop in a gunnysack.”

“Must have been Hillary looking out for Bubba,” Gomer added.

Slim: “I’m sure it was nothing personal with Hillary. The guy would have sang like a canary.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. You don’t wanna f*ck with the Clintons.”