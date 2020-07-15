BROOKLYN – A judge has denied alleged pervert Ghislaine Maxwell bail, saying she will quickly flee the country and head for one of her many foreign mansions, including the Blimey Estate Mansion, located just outside of Liverpool.

The iNews Agency is reporting that the jail warden provided them video that shows Ghislaine in her jail cell, and all of a sudden she takes out a lipstick from her (blank) and starts to try to dig a tunnel.

The warden said he showed the video to all the guards and 82% of the inmates, and they all laughed like hell.

One convict, Enzo Dupensino, (#76934), who is in jail for stealing a police van, said, “Wella wonna taing fora sure, da flaky byatch she ain't never dunna bin in da hoosegow before."

When confronted with the video, Ms. Maxwell said that she was not trying to dig a tunnel, but was only practicing her lipstick art, which she learned from Nicki Minaj.