President Trump Threatens to Build A Wall Around Chicago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - The President, in a phone call to Sean Hannity, said that, if the violence, the looting, and the anti-Trump chants do not stop in the Windy City, he will have no choice but to build a beautiful 10-foot tall wall around it.

Trump told the American taxpayers not to get excited, because he will have Canada pay for the wall, just like he made Mexico pay for the southern wall.

Hannity suggested to the President that, maybe it would be a good idea to raise the taxes on everyone who lives in Chicago by 800%.

Trump liked that idea, saying that, that way, everyone would leave Chi-Town, and move to Gary, Indiana, or Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The mayor of Chicago said that raising taxes is illegal. Trump responded by saying that he is the President, and, with him, nothing is illegal, since he is just a little smidgen below a king.