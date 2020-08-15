Meghan Markle Has Read a Copy of Michael Cohen’s Book and She Says – The Orange Fella is Toast

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 August 2020

Meghan's husband Harry says she loves swimming in the ocean so much he's started calling her Duchess Mermaid.

LOS ANGELES – (Satire News) - Meghan Markle spoke with TMZ and said that Michael Cohen was gracious enough to send her a copy of his book about Trump titled, “Disloyal – The Truth and Nothing But The Truth.”

Meghan said that on page 4, she read about Trump begging Russian President Vladimir Putin to let him build 9 McDonalds in the greater Moscow area.

Markle, told TMZ that on page 7, she read where in 2013, during the Miss Universe Pageant rehearsal, Trump allegedly groped 9, of the 50 pageant contestants.

One finalist who did not want to give her name, but said she was Miss Siberia, offered that out-of-the-blue Mr. Trump grabbed her thingamabobber.

She said she hauled off and slapped him so hard in the face, that it knocked his ass down to the floor.

Miss Siberia revealed that she was shocked to see his false teeth fall out of his mouth, and his red, white, and blue codpiece fall out of his pants.

Meghan said that after reading the 391-page book, she can say without a shadow of a doubt, that when the normal, sensible, honest, moral people of the United States read it they will all agree that Trump is definitely toast.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump, McDonalds, miss universe, Vladimir Putin

