NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - There is no book in the history of books, that will be read by more people than Michael Cohen’s expose on President Trump titled, “Disloyal – The Truth and Nothing But The Truth.”

Cohen told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he knows more salaciously lascivious things about POTUS, than all of his three wives and 417 lovers combined.

Trump’s former “Fixer” was asked about the alleged golden showers in Moscow.

He stated that yes there were golden showers in Moscow, as well as in Scotland, Harlem, Upper Titaluna, Mar-a-Lago, and an especially memorable one at The Hotel La Pinata in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Cohen pointed out that the one in Cabo included seven members of the Cabo San Lucas Las Beavers Women’s Professional Soccer Team.

Michael added that he has included over 400 photos in the book, including many of a somewhat explicit nature of Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Scott Baio, Kim Kardashian, Sean Hannity, and Caitlyn Jenner.