Stormy Daniels' BFF Says That Every Word in Michael Cohen’s Tell-All Book About Stormy and Donald Trump is Right on the Money

LAS VEGAS – (Celebrity Satire) - There is perhaps no one who knows Stormy Daniels better than Windy Winnebago.

Windy, who has some connections through the book’s publishing company, was able to obtain the Cohen book titled “Disloyal – The Truth and Nothing But The Truth”.

Stormy and Windy were college roommates when both were cheerleaders back at Left Coast College.

Windy, who is now a Taco Bell franchise owner, recently spoke with Stormy, and revealed that Storm has told her so much about Trump, that she feels like she knows him better than even, perhaps, his third wife, Melania.

Stormy’s longtime friend pointed out that “Spanky”, as Trump liked Stormy to call him, has some of the weirdest-looking moles in some of the weirdest-looking places on his tremendously overweight body.

She laughed as she said that the readers who buy Michael Cohen’s amazingly factual book will soon learn lots and lots of X-rated salacious stuff about the soon-to-be-out-on-his ass White House occupant.

Windy Winnebago wants to warn everyone not to read the book while you are eating.