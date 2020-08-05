Eric Trump Reveals That His Daddy Told Him He No Longer Wants To Be President

NEW YORK CITY – (Fake News) - Eric Trump could, unknowingly, very well be exactly what devoted, old-fashioned Republicans have been waiting for.

The young Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper, that his father recently told him that he no longer wants to be the president.

Eric said his father finds being president to be boring as hell, and it has really cut into his golfing time and his grab 'em addiction.

The true, dyed-in-the-wool GOP veterans have wanted a way to show the Electoral College president’s extremely devoted fanbase, that Trump has flaws; lots and lots of flaws numbering in the hundreds.

Senator Mitt Romney noted that Trump’s least favorite son has opened up the eyes (minds, souls, brains, and hearts) of those Trump followers who would follow him down the yellow brick road to the Land of Self-Destruction.

Romney went on to say to pay no attention to that colluder behind the curtain. He noted that he is nothing more that a ‘Fig Newton’ of your unwavering imagined imagination.

Mitt added that luckily the “Pied Piper of The Potomac’s” presidential days are numbered.