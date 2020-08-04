Howard Stern Says He Has A Huge Crush On Ivanka Trump - aka The White House Barbie

The New York shock jock has said if his wife ever divorces him, he will take Ivanka away from Jared within 48 hours.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - For many years now, Howard Stern has made it abundantly clear that he has a huge, gigantic crush on Trump’s oldest daughter, Ivanka.

He recently told TMZ that, if he had the chance, he would be all over the tall, long-legged blonde like A-1 Steak Sauce on a New York Steak.

The New York shock jock noted that there was a time before he was married, that he begged DJT, to hook him up with the long-legged Barbie doll.

Trump told him that Ivanka likes guys who don’t go around cussing and using the F and P word every 25 seconds.

The first daughter recently told CNN's Don Lemon, that Stern is probably the nastiest, most disrespectful male since Bill “Jello Boy” Cosby, and Harvey "The Swamp Creature" Weinstein.

In his defense, Howard has said that he really isn’t nasty, he’s just a bit on the vulgarian side.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

