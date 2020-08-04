Kid Rock is Positively Furious with President Trump

DETROIT – (Music Satire) - The white rapper known as Kid Rock recently expressed to Rush Limbaugh, that he is furious with President Trump.

When “El Rusho” asked him why, the Kid remarked that he does not understand why Trump and his campaign, insist on using songs by the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, and other bands who have asked him to stop using their songs.

Kid Rock made it clear to POTUS that he has written at least 19 patriotic songs that he could use during his campaign rallies free of charge.

He pointed out that his 2013 hit, “I’m So Red, White, and Blue, That My Pee Comes Out Red, White, and Blue” would be a perfect song for him to use.

Rock even mentioned that DJT could pick out some songs by other hard-core Trumpsters like Hank Williams Jr., Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, and even that up-and-coming rapper, Black Kitty Meow Meow.

The Kid stressed that BKMM isn’t a Republican, but he’s certainly black, and that could help him win over the black rap and hip hop voters.

Trump recently told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he has already received permission from the United States Supreme Court to use any damn song he wants; whether it’s by Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, or Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass.