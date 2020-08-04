President Trump Loves The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 4 August 2020

image for President Trump Loves The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band
Trump has booked the country band from Kentucky to play at Ivanka's surprise 39th birthday party on Oct. 30.

GRITS CREEK, Kentucky – (Spoof News) - The President recently heard a new country band as he was playing a round of golf at the Grits Creek International Golf Course.

The name of the group is the Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band, which they named in honor of their hero President Donald Johnny Trump.

The group’s banjo player, Cyrus Flick, told a reporter for the Wall Street Journal that he has a man crush on DJT, and just last week he got a tattoo of Trump’s face on his ass.

Cy said that his wife was so mad when she saw it, that the little woman started spittin’ nails.

The reporter for the WSJ asked him why his wife was so mad. He replied that the woman's a life-long Democrat, and she hates Trump even more that she hates her inverted bladder.

The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band will soon be releasing their first album titled, “We May Not Look as Pretty as Rascal Flatts, But We Sure Do Sound Pretty Damn Near Like ‘Em.”

The President has booked the band to play at his Presidential Victory Celebration Party in November.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpMusicTattoos

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more