President Trump Loves The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band

GRITS CREEK, Kentucky – (Spoof News) - The President recently heard a new country band as he was playing a round of golf at the Grits Creek International Golf Course.

The name of the group is the Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band, which they named in honor of their hero President Donald Johnny Trump.

The group’s banjo player, Cyrus Flick, told a reporter for the Wall Street Journal that he has a man crush on DJT, and just last week he got a tattoo of Trump’s face on his ass.

Cy said that his wife was so mad when she saw it, that the little woman started spittin’ nails.

The reporter for the WSJ asked him why his wife was so mad. He replied that the woman's a life-long Democrat, and she hates Trump even more that she hates her inverted bladder.

The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin’ Band will soon be releasing their first album titled, “We May Not Look as Pretty as Rascal Flatts, But We Sure Do Sound Pretty Damn Near Like ‘Em.”

The President has booked the band to play at his Presidential Victory Celebration Party in November.