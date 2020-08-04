Trump Supporters Vow to Boycott Election in November!

Trump supporters are being encouraged to boycott the November Election.

"Don't turn out the way the socialist ultra left commies are calling on everyone to do. They just want you to get in trouble for not wearing a mask!" said a recently diseased Texas Senator. "We must show them we're not stupid!"

President Trump tweeted out: "Just don't Do it! Don't Vote with the liberal Socialists, they are trying to control everything, but they don't control us!!" #STAY HOME Novermber 3rd!

At a White House Press briefing, McAzaney had several questions from reporters about this new push by President Trump's campaign. "Why doesn't the President want the election delayed, and how does it help him to encourage his people to stay home rather than vote?"

McAzaney said, "That's a good question, and it deserves me standing here and completely ignoring you while looking for a different question from another reporter. In the meantime, it is the President's intention to force all Tik Tok teenagers to panic over losing their favorite App Whahahahhahaha!!!!"

The rest of the press conference was cancelled as McAzaney ran from the press room laughing hysterically, apparently having finally lost her mind.