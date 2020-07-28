President Trump is Building a Wall Around the White House and He Said Mexico is Going to Pay For It

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Political Satire) - The President has just informed the news media that he will continue with the construction on the big, beautiful, unclimbable wall that will encircle the White House.

Trump said that the wall will be built by the construction company that his sons Junior and Eric own. The purpose of the wall is to keep out the anti-Electoral College protesters, looters, and basic angry-mobbers.

When reporters asked if his sons company building the wall wasn't the quintessential definition of nepotism, he replied that he calls it what it is: helping out his two biggest boys.

The company, called The Great White Hunters Construction Company, had the lowest bid for the White House Wall construction at $517.9 million.

Eric informed their presidential daddy that the wall should be finished within 3 weeks and 8 days.

The President is extremely pleased, and he wants the American people not to worry about the cost, because he will get Mexico to pay for it.

POTUS promises that, this time, he will make sure that they do pay for it, or else he will stop importing Mexico’s avocados, soccer balls, sombreros, and those cute little fighting bull piggy-banks.