Demi Lovato Talks About Those COVID-19 Rumors and The Texts From President Trump

HOLLYWOOD – Demi Lovato was seen shopping at a local Macy’s, while wearing a 'Singer Lives Matter' halter-top and a pair of skinny jeans that she said Beyonce had given her for her 27th birthday.

Lovato told reporters that she recently had to admonish the president, because he was sending her as many as six text messages a day.

Reporters reported that Demi finally asked him where in the world he found the time to text her, what with all the time he spends on the golf course, on the phone with his BFF Sean Hannity, and those secret lunch dates with Hope Hicks.

The word is that he ignored her, and asked her about the rumor he had heard on MSNBC, that she had come down with the Coronapalooza pandemic virus.

Lovato said it was not true, and that it was just a minor yeast infection. She then informed him that Mark Zuckerberg had told her that the rumor had come from the master bedroom in the White House.

Trump assured her that he would find the culprit, and see about having the loser maid deported back to Herzegovina.