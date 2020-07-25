President Trump Welcomes Mask-less Little Leaguers To The White House

Saturday, 25 July 2020

image for President Trump Welcomes Mask-less Little Leaguers To The White House
TRUMP: "Hey guys, where the hell are your masks?"

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump told a group of little leaguers from Mosquito Creek, Mississippi, that, if they’re nice, humble, honest, and never, ever tell a lie, then maybe someday, just maybe, they, too, may grow up to be the greatest, most powerful, and handsome man in the entire universe, including Neptune and Uranus.

One of the boys threw up, but he was instantly led away by two Secret Service agents.

Another of the young boys, who is obviously an anti-Trumper, simply asked POTUS what Stormy Daniels was really like. Three Secret Service agents led him away to a waiting police car.

Trump welcomed the all-white little fellas to the White House, and told them not to believe what Nancy Pelosi, Mary Trump, or Don Lemon say.

One of the kids asked Trump if they were going to be eating some Filet Mignon steaks.

POTUS hollered at Vice-President Pence and Kellyanne Conway to bring out the big washtub filled with Big Macs.

CNN reported that three of the boys began to yell out, “Four more years! Four more years!"

And right away, seven of the boys began hollering, “Hell no! Hell no!”

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said that the boys had the greatest time of their little middle-class lives.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

