President Trump Removes the Portraits of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush From The White House Entrance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a move that many are saying falls under the heading of a little brat having a hissy fit, President Trump has personally removed the portraits of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from being displayed in the White House.

POTUS said that he had help taking the portraits down from Vice-President Pence, Kayleigh McEnany, and Barron Trump.

When asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta why he removed the two presidential portraits, POTUS turned super orange, and yelled out, “Because I am the frickin’ president, and that is just one damn step below a damn dictator, a tyrant, an emperor, or the CEO of Amazon!”

He was asked by a British reporter with London's Tickety Boo News Agency what he was going to put up in their place.

The Trumpster smiled like the North Korean cat that swallowed the South Korean canary, and replied that it would be portraits of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

After a collective 'what?' permeated throughout the room, President Trumparona replied that, if someone didn’t like it, then they could call 1-800-IDONOTGIVEASHIT.