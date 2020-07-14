Washington Under Pressure To Drop The Name 'Washington'

As the tidal wave of race equality surges on, gathering pace and momentum, it's been revealed that very name of the capital, itself, is in the sights of the Black Lives Matter movement, and, some might say, with good cause.

Washington, DC, was named by, and after, the first president of the United States, George Washington, in 1790, and has always been a source of pride to Americans - white Americans, at least.

But Washington's inescapable connection with slavery has, once again, raised its ugly head.

Washington inherited 84 slaves, and purchased at least 71 others to work his land. He referred to slaves as 'a Specie of Property', and was known to provide only the basic minimum to ensure their survival.

Little wonder then, that his behavior towards Blacks, and his name being used in respect of the place where the seat of the US government is situated, doesn't sit very well with many people.

A BLM spokesman said:

"We've listened to the argument that 'slavery was ingrained in the society of the 18th Century', and that people today are not responsible for the actions of slave-owners 250 years ago, but, by holding onto the name of George Washington, we are upholding him as an example of what is right, and that won't do, I'm afraid."

More protests are expected.