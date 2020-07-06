Houston Astros Consider Namechange

The Houston Astros are coming under increasing pressure to alter their team name tonight, after Black Lives Matter (BLM) representatives claimed the word 'Astros' was disrespectful to people of African origin, sounding, as it does, a bit like 'Afros'.

The Astros have been called the Astros since entering Major League Baseball (MLB) in 1965, but, having languished in relative obscurity, their name had never mattered.

After the 2017 and 2018 Cheating Scandal thrust them into the world spotlight, however, the team has been associated with 'underhandedness', and fans are demanding a change.

The team's mascot, 'Orbit', is also under pressure, as his name sounds a bit like 'Orvis'.