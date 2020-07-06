Houston Astros Consider Namechange

Written by Mister Meaner

Monday, 6 July 2020

image for Houston Astros Consider Namechange
Not one member of the team has this hairstyle

The Houston Astros are coming under increasing pressure to alter their team name tonight, after Black Lives Matter (BLM) representatives claimed the word 'Astros' was disrespectful to people of African origin, sounding, as it does, a bit like 'Afros'.

The Astros have been called the Astros since entering Major League Baseball (MLB) in 1965, but, having languished in relative obscurity, their name had never mattered.

After the 2017 and 2018 Cheating Scandal thrust them into the world spotlight, however, the team has been associated with 'underhandedness', and fans are demanding a change.

The team's mascot, 'Orbit', is also under pressure, as his name sounds a bit like 'Orvis'.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

