Pack of black Russian wolves pee up Dutch slave trader's statue!

Recent, quite disturbing sightings of wolves roaming Dutch flatland territory has caused many Dutch bike riders, travelling to work in the early hours, to abandon their trusty two-wheelers and fat reducers for a safer four-wheel journey.

Sightings of headless, dead sheep and chickens, supposedly attacked by ravaging wolves, is causing quite a panic in outlying, rural areas in Holland. Farmers have complained to their local councils, but the wolves, clever sods, keep moving on.

Dutch wolf lover, Johann De Wolff, followed a pack of very rare Russian black wolves heading towards the Rotterdam dock area, and wondered, "what the hell do they want there? There aren't any chickens or sheep, just kebab joints and joints?"

Secretly, creeping up on the pack, which had gathered around a statue of infamous/famous Dutch West India Company slave trader, pirate, admiral of the fleet, Piet Hein, Johann observed how the alpha-male wolf cocked up his rear leg and peed over Piet's statue. The other males followed, and female wolves, did what all females do, parked their rear ends on the base of the statue and peed too!

"Astonishing!" Johann thought. After the wolf pack left heading towards a DFDS ferry boat heading for Liverpool, UK, champion slave hub way back when before they became champions, he took a sample of wolves pee to discover which DNA it had. Many mysterious things occur in this world, but Russian black wolves reincarnated as black slaves? Well, anything is possible, so why not?

Ex-slave traders depicted as historical heroes throughout history should really have their statues pissed on, torn down, and thrown to the wolves, or lions if you are in Africa, the Caribbean, USA, UK, or anywhere else!