July 4th, Independence Day, and Donald Trump vows to beat the radical left.

Over two hundred years ago (Donald Trump is already asleep), the radical left was led by a guy named George Washington. He had a group of friends. They were making a heck of a lot of noise about their Donald Trump at the time, who was living in England. His name wasn’t Donald, but King George.

King George wanted to get rid of the radical left, too. He sent his army across the Atlantic Ocean to put things in order, and silence those radical left colonists.

Sort of like clearing away Lafayette Square of protesters using mounted police, tear gas, rubber bullets, and low flying helicopters.

The American George, last name Washington, met the army of King George, fighting him on the shores, the streets, and many a doorstep. They vowed to never surrender.

Like Vietnam, it’s pretty hard to beat a people defending their own land, particularly when you sail across the sea to do so.

Is Trump still asleep?

Long story short. The American George prevailed. The British went home, and a new nation was born. The main beef of the American George and his radical left gang: Taxation without representation in Parliament.

Main beef of today’s radical left: racism and police brutality. There’s still taxation, but there isn’t true equal representation due to discrimination. How about the tax cuts for the top 3%?

Today’s radical left is still asking for what the American George, last name Washington, asked for in 1776.

Somebody, wake up Trump! He’s snoring in the back of the classroom.

