Blacks Criticized For Dressing In Whiteface

The Black Lives Matter organization has come under heavy criticism this afternoon, after several of its members were seen in broad daylight dressing up as White people.

The scene was Washington, DC, at an event organized in support of the election campaign of the pop star, Kanye West.

Recent troubles between the police and Black communities have resulted in riots and looting, and the BLM has seized its opportunity to bring what it says is 'widespread oppression' to the notice of a worldwide audience.

Today, a large crowd listened to rousing speeches in support of BLM, and was entertained by about 50 Black men and women singing and dancing, and sporting Whiteface.

But a local White Power group said that, just as White people wearing Blackface would be considered racist, so should Black people wearing Whiteface. One man, wearing a MAGA cap, moaned:

"If it's good for the moose, it's good for the panda, and so on!"

One attendee laughed at this suggestion. She said:

"There's nothing racist in putting on a bit of powder. It's just a bit of fun."

Another laughed:

"Why so serious? It's just a show! There are White people in the crowd as well. We are all together in this.You're reading too much into it!"

And BLM representative, John Brown, said:

"I'm wearing Whiteface, but I resent the implication that I'm racist. It's just a joke. I have White neighbors, and several of my friends are White. There's nobody less racist than me."