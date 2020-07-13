Melania Trumps Says That She is 94% Sure That The President Will Drop Out of the Presidential Race

Melania can no longer hide the fact that she hates living in the White House and wants to return to Trump Tower.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Melania Trump, the woman who knows the President more than anyone else, has just made an astounding prediction.

The First Lady told Kitty Segovia, with the iNews Agency, that, in their 20 years of marriage, she has never seen her husband so depressed, so angry, so bitter, and so orange.

She said that it is a good thing that they do not have a dog, because the poor pooch would probably be treated like a soccer ball.

When asked why she feels 94% certain that her husband will drop out of the race, Melania simply said because of his ego.

She said that one thing that Donald does have that is actually big, is his ego. She added that his ego is the size of former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

Mrs. Trump took a little sip of her papaya margarita, and commented that she is so afraid, that, if he loses, he will go into a dark, stupor, funk, and, to safe face, he may just end up walking into the Atlantic Ocean.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

