Rudy Giuliani Reveals What President Trump’s Tax Records Will Show

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 July 2020

image for Rudy Giuliani Reveals What President Trump’s Tax Records Will Show
Donald dressed as Pocahontas and Melania dressed as an IRS auditor.

NEW YORK CITY – President Trump’s personal attorney, Segundo Juarez, says that he has designated Rudy Giuliani to inform the media of some of the items that the President’s tax returns will reveal.

The former mayor of New York City remarked that one thing the tax records will show, is a donation from Trump to The Moscow Home For Unwed Mothers in the amount of $291,781.

Another item that may be of interest to the American people, is that POTUS, through then-personal attorney Michael Cohen, paid $112,245 to Katy Griffin, in what he called a donation to her favorite charity, The Home For Comedians Who Need Funny Bone Replacement Surgery.

Giuliani stated that many will probably try to make a simple mountain out of a skin mole regarding the President's tax records.

Rudy says that he wants Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and atheists to know that President Donald J. Trump is the least racist, racist that he has ever known, and he has known millions and millions of racists.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Democrats, Donald Trump, Republicans, Rudy Giuliani

