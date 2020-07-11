House Of Trump Is Being Ditched

Like rotten fruit, the house of Trump is full of fruit flies like William Barr, Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared, the wife, the blah, and the blah. The whole bucket is being ditched to the side of the road.

Republicans are going to dump Trump, and try to save the Senate. Big, gigantic, however, polls indicate that the Republican Senate will go the way of the rotten bucket of fruit. The Senate will gain a Democratic majority. Boo-Yah!

Having Joe Biden in the White House and a Democratic House and Senate, the USA will become the USA again. With the crown of thorns the USA has worn under the Trump administration, the reckless, racist, ignoble memory of all of it by December 2021, will feel like a little prick! (Thank you, Dorothy Parker)

What house cleaning! Joyful and Happy Christmases once again in the White House, a president and first lady that have a command of the English language, renewed friendship with our allies. Canada won’t just be the people upstairs, and Mexico the people downstairs, and all of that fantastic food, and let's tear down that wall.

Manufacturing will be brought back to the United States, and never again caught short of simple items like life-saving face masks. Normal trade agreements, normal tariffs, normal, normal, normal, it’ll be all about MAKING AMERICA AMERICA AGAIN, or MAAA, which sounds like something good is cooking.

The countdown is on, the ditching has begun, people are jumping ship, yummy, something good’s cooking.

