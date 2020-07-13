Monica Lewinsky Finally Addresses the Rumor Regarding Her and Donald Trump

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 July 2020

image for Monica Lewinsky Finally Addresses the Rumor Regarding Her and Donald Trump
Monica is now 46-years-old, and she still gets all shaky whenever she sees a cigar.

SAN FRANCISCO – Monica Lewinsky, who became the most famous White House intern in political history, has decided to come clean regarding that persistent Trump rumor.

Lewinsky, who has joined the entertainment world, is now just one of a handful of white female rappers in the USA.

Mon-Lew, which is her stage name, will be recording a duet with noted rapper Yo-Yo-Afro Woke.

Monica said that she first met Donald Trump at a pinata party that Bill Clinton threw for Hillary, back in 1996.

The 46-year-old rapper said that, back then, Trump was known as the Donald, Bill was known as the Bill, and Hillary was known as the Hillary.

When asked why they all used the word ‘the’ in front of their first name, she replied, “Hell if I know, I was just a lowly intern, who got passed around more times than a friggin’ prison salt shaker.”

Mon-Lew, revealed that Trump gave her a ride to her apartment, where he allegedly began to rub her left thigh. She paused, and then said that it was actually her right calf.

And then, all of a sudden, she says, just like a Kansas tornado, he allegedly pounced on her and had his way with her.

Lewinsky vividly recalls that it was the most unsatisfyingly disgusting one-and-a-half minutes of her life.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

