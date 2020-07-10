President Trump Says He Will Never, Ever Get The Coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY – The President flew into New York City to make a special appearance on the Sean Hannity Show.

Trump informed Hannity that he will never, ever come down with the Chinese Checker Coronavirus King Kong Flu.

He was asked how in the world he could be so sure.

POTUS replied that his personal physician, Dr. Yang Fu Fi, told him that he has the most amazingly perfect immune system of anyone, since immune systems were first discovered back in early 1942.

He went on to say that, think about it, he has been right next to the president of Brazil, who now has it. He has been very close to his future-daughter-in-law, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who now has it. And he has been very close to one of the White House cooks and a pizza delivery boy, both who now have it.

Trump looked at Hannity and said, “So my BFF, you do the math.”

Hannity grinned and gave him a fist bump, as he said, “Mr. President, you could literally French kiss a hundred porn stars in downtown Hong Kong, and you wouldn’t even have to gargle with Lysol once.”

“Yeppers,” replied the greatest, most non-racist, non-bigoted, non-colluding president in the history of history.