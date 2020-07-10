LOS ANGELES – The all-girl Russian band, who hate President Putin more than cavemen hated taking baths, has just released their latest song titled, “Damnit, Where The Hell Did All These Friggin' Racists Come From?"

Pussy Riot was recently honored by being named “The Best Girl Band” in Pisagovia. The tiny country is noted for being the world's largest exporter of rejuvenated asparagus, bamboo barbecue grills, and Kim Kardashian posters.

The three girls in the band have said that they hate Trump so much, that, if he gets elected again, they will quit the music business and become nuns.

The girls say that they will donate all the money from their new hit song, plus $43,000 of their own money, to the Joe Biden Presidential Campaign.

The band was to have been the opening act on the upcoming “Rolling Stones Still Getting It Up Tour”, but the tour has now been cancelled due to Trump’s Coronapalooza pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pussy Riot say that they have been asked to play at the Democratic National Convention, along with Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Pink, and The Quesadilla Sisters Band.