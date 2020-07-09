Kellyanne Conway is Madder-Than-a-Wet-Hen Because Her Daughter Keeps Attacking Her Boss, President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports filtering out of the George and Kellyanne Conway household, state that Kellyanne is totally stressed out over her daughter’s verbal attacks on POTUS.

Claudia Conway, stated that the "Pied Piper of the Potomac" has about as much business being president of the United States, as Elizabeth Warren has of being a porn star.

The little sweetheart, that the media has dubbed “Claudia the Castrator,” says that she's just getting started.

Vice-President Pence told Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, that someone needs to put the little Conway pixie in her place.

Little Claudia got wind of that remark and quickly fired back, “Hey Pency, I got your pixie right here, you Lindsey Graham-sissy acting, transparent-looking pantywaist.”

A neighbor of the Conway's, says that every night when Kellyanne gets home from the White house, George and Claudia are waiting for her, and as soon as she walks in the door, it’s welcome to Fireworks City!