Kellyanne Conway is Madder-Than-a-Wet-Hen Because Her Daughter Keeps Attacking Her Boss, President Trump

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 9 July 2020

image for Kellyanne Conway is Madder-Than-a-Wet-Hen Because Her Daughter Keeps Attacking Her Boss, President Trump
Even Kellyanne fan, Sean Hannity has said that Mrs. Conway is looking extremely stressed out lately.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reports filtering out of the George and Kellyanne Conway household, state that Kellyanne is totally stressed out over her daughter’s verbal attacks on POTUS.

Claudia Conway, stated that the "Pied Piper of the Potomac" has about as much business being president of the United States, as Elizabeth Warren has of being a porn star.

The little sweetheart, that the media has dubbed “Claudia the Castrator,” says that she's just getting started.

Vice-President Pence told Fox News anchor, Laura Ingraham, that someone needs to put the little Conway pixie in her place.

Little Claudia got wind of that remark and quickly fired back, “Hey Pency, I got your pixie right here, you Lindsey Graham-sissy acting, transparent-looking pantywaist.”

A neighbor of the Conway's, says that every night when Kellyanne gets home from the White house, George and Claudia are waiting for her, and as soon as she walks in the door, it’s welcome to Fireworks City!

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpElizabeth WarrenFireworksGeorge ConwayKellyanne ConwayMike Pence

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more