Scott Baio Has Just Been Elected President of The White Lives Matter Organization

WATERLOO, Iowa – The Black Lives Matter, spun off The Red Lives Matter, which spun off The Pink Lives Matter, which has now spun off The White Lives Matter.

The newly-formed WLM met in the middle of the country, Waterloo, Iowa, and elected officers.

Scott Vincent James Baio was elected president by a mere 17 votes.

Baio who is 58, is best remembered for appearing in the 1970s sit-com “Happy Days”, and the spin-off series, “Joanie Loves Chachi”.

“Chachi” beat out Loretta Lynn, the former country music songstress, who is 88, but who Claudia Conway says looks like she’s 108.

The WLM chose a glass of milk to be its official logo.

Kid Rock wanted the logo to be a bottle of El Matador Tequila, but Ted Nugent remarked that he didn’t want all the other “Lives Matter” groups to think that we’re all a bunch of crazed liquor-drinking, drug-doing lunatics.

Tila Tequila, who no one remembers who the hell she is, yelled out, “Speak for yourselves, white bitches.”

When President Trump heard about the newly-formed group, he quickly tweeted that it is good to see that there are still some nice, good, patriotic, bigoted, healthy, wholesome Americans living in the second greatest nation in the world.