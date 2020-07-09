Lady Gaga Reveals That Donald Trump Molested Her When She Was Only 27-Years-Old

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Thursday, 9 July 2020

image for Lady Gaga Reveals That Donald Trump Molested Her When She Was Only 27-Years-Old
Lady Gaga says that she has been having horrible nightmares about the "Liar-in-Chief."

NEW YORK CITY – Lady Gaga recently spoke with a reporter with The New York Sun Observer, and revealed a secret that she has been keeping to herself for several years.

The famed singer was recently performing at Manhattan’s Musical Notes Lounge in her Amelia Earhart costume.

She suddenly stopped in the middle of her hit song, “Tits Is Just A Four Letter Word For Knockers”.

She said that the words in the song reminded her of a traumatic incident that happened to her seven years ago.

Gaga said she was at Trump Tower visiting the president of her fan club, when she ran into Donald Trump in the lobby. He commented on her Carmen Miranda-type fruit salad hat she was wearing.

She said she complimented him on his perfectly styled orange-colored hair, that was expertly coordinated with his orange-tinted face.

The next thing she knows, he picks her up and gives her a piggy back ride, and they both get into the elevator, and go up to the Commemorative Marla Maples luxury suite.

Gaga said that he put on a record by the Beatles, and the two began to slow dance to the song “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”.

She said that the next thing she remembers is Mr. Trump shoving her into a cab the next morning, and telling the driver to drop her off in the middle of Central Park.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

