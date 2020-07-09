Donald Trump Really Hates Schools

Donald Trump must hate schools. He had his big sister do his homework, apparently because he was unable to do his homework. Teachers must have noticed the different handwriting and after school time for Trump. The whole class must have known he was a cheater. Eventually, the former head of the KGB found out. Now the entire world knows.

So, skip to today. Coronavirus has shut down schools. Parents have to stay at home to take care of their children. Trump’s lifeline to reelection is a strong economy. But there isn’t a strong economy or that lifeline if parents are staying home.

Getting even with schools that did him wrong so many years ago, and for his need to get re-elected, Trump is threatening to cut off school funds if schools don't reopen. Blackmail with the lives of children at risk! A different way of putting children in cages.

So what if children are exposed to coronavirus, and get sick or worse? Trump wants to stay in the White House. This, from the genius who had to enlist his big sister to do his homework! The same genius who hired a friend to take his SAT exams.

Maybe before anyone is given the keys to the White House, a presidential candidate should be videoed alone in a room taking a form of SAT exam to see if the guy or gal is competent.

You just know Hillary Clinton would pass it. Trump wouldn’t have a big sister or a friend to bail him out. If given a question like, Were Nazis good or bad people? Trump would fail the answer.

And Donald Trump would be adios.

