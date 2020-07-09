Writer Writes Humorless Story Of No Importance

A man who claims to be "exasperated beyond belief", and to have had about as much as he can take, has said he's written a pointless, meaningless, and, most importantly, humorless story on the satirical news website, The Spoof.

Citing what he says are examples of 'writing for the sake of it', he notes, with disdain, that certain writers seem to cram the pages with endless, daily helpings of lightweight offerings of Donald Trump doing or saying this, or that, or having it done or said to him by one or another of a tedious list of 'celebrities' or associates.

"Either that," he says, "or we get other pieces of similarly-written garbage on people and organizations as uninteresting as Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Astros, Kellyanne Conway, The Dixie Chicks, Scott Baio, and Harry Maguire. Real barrel-scraping material."

To combat this, he says he will now write stories about nothing, in the desperate hope that these stories about nothing will clog up the pages of The Spoof, and relegate other humorless stories - essentially about something, but equally as worthless - to the darker recesses of the site.

This is the first.