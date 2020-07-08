Trump suggests golf game to decide election

President Trump tweeted this morning that a game of golf should decide the 2020 US election, to avoid what he claims are "fake voters" that would corrupt the result.

"A lot of people say it's the best way to decide who should be president," said Trump. "We would compete man to man, not like this fraudulent polling. We could even play golf at Mar-A-Lago, it has its own course. It means the radical left won't be able to influence the election and we'll get a fair result."

Joe Biden has not yet responded to the suggestion, but, even if he accepted, it would overturn centuries of tradition, and would probably be unconstitutional. Legal expert, Geoff Judge, said, "It's totally unprecedented. Replacing democracy with a golf game is so insane, I can't believe even this lunatic president thought of it."

Trump insisted in another post on social media that he was serious. "ELECTIONS ARE FOR LOSERS!" he wrote. "I NEVER LOSE." He later added, "Is Biden too 'chicken' to play golf with me? He must know I'm an ace golfer, the best. I'm very good at golf. Some people say I should have gone pro, but I was too busy making gajillions of money."