The Rise And Fall Of President Trump

Written by Mister Meaner

Wednesday, 8 July 2020

image for The Rise And Fall Of President Trump
Look out below!

It's been reported that President Donald Trump has been injured in an accident, after falling from a section of the infamous US/Mexico border wall during a routine inspection earlier today.

The President was helped up the wall by means of a ladder, and sat on the top of it to pose for photographers.

Losing his balance, however, Trump crashed down to the ground, and sustained serious injuries that required medical attention.

Trump, now calling himself a 'monarch', summoned all of his men and horses to the scene, but, despite their desperate efforts, they were unable to help, and President Trump was left in a broken condition.

And remains so.

Donald Trumpty sat on a wall
Donald Trumpty had a great fall
All the king's horses
And all the king's men
Couldn't put Trumpty together again.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpHumpty DumptyThe Trump Wall




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more