The Rise And Fall Of President Trump

It's been reported that President Donald Trump has been injured in an accident, after falling from a section of the infamous US/Mexico border wall during a routine inspection earlier today.

The President was helped up the wall by means of a ladder, and sat on the top of it to pose for photographers.

Losing his balance, however, Trump crashed down to the ground, and sustained serious injuries that required medical attention.

Trump, now calling himself a 'monarch', summoned all of his men and horses to the scene, but, despite their desperate efforts, they were unable to help, and President Trump was left in a broken condition.

And remains so.

Donald Trumpty sat on a wall

Donald Trumpty had a great fall

All the king's horses

And all the king's men

Couldn't put Trumpty together again.