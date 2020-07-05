Trump sends subtle message that he is a Lefty

To celebrate America’s Independence Day, all former presidents deliver their sage and healing words standing tall and proud at the centre of the podium. However, Mr Trump has subtly indicated where his interest and vote banks lie.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” he said.

It was not the usual, fiery, and imaginative exercise of taking liberties with the Truth, which is why Mr Trump felt extremely uncomfortable, and sought to disassociate himself from the text which gave him no opportunity to rant.

And so, at the podium, he leaned to the Left, and thus indicated radical support to all the peaceful protesters of the BLM movement and other civil liberty groups.

Mr Trump’s speech was ‘constructed’ by Mr. Haley, Mr. Worthington and Stephen Miller, the President’s senior adviser, and was a sober rendering of clichés, mild falsehoods and low-key exaggerations. Ms Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, approved the draft after consulting her notes in the Great Binder.

Jared Khushner (an authority on the Middle East—which, therefore, makes him neither Left nor Right) confirmed that the President might be colorblind, and will, henceforth, see things only in black and white, and will make rightful decisions on what is Left -- of the mess caused by the Covid-19 virus that refused to listen to an Executive Order to disappear.