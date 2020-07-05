Kanye West Announces He Wants To Be The Second Black President

HOLLYWOOD – Hip-Hop Rapper Kanye West, who is married to Kim Kardashian, has just thrown his durag into the presidential ring, and stated that he wants to be the nation's second black president.

Westy, as Tucker Carlson calls him, says that he is just as qualified, if not more so, than the white fella who is sitting in the White House right now.

Kanye said that, truth be told, he is even more qualified, because he gets along with everybody, including the Black Lives Matter group, the Eff Trump Coalition, the Ku Klux Klan, the Houston Astros team, and the Gay GOP Harley Davidson Riders of San Francisco.

Kanye made it very clear that he does not want to take any votes from Joe Biden, but instead he wants the votes of the black Republican “Uncle Toms” and “Aunt Tomasinas” like Ben Carson and those two funky black sisters, Diamond and Silk.

West said that Trump is so mad at him, that he said he will never allow his hot, sexy bootylicious wife to set her humongous badonkadonk in the White House again.

Kanye, said that Kim told him that it’s okay with her, because she revealed to him that Trump smelled of Ben Gay, Preparation H, Compound W, Orange paint, and Chicken McNuggets.

West said that he is running on his own made-up party, the Me Be Da Man Party and that his campaign slogan will be “Hey y’all vote for me, I’m a whole lot better looking than old Trump the Chump”.