Erratic Musk-ox Gores Biden, Guarantees Trump Re-election

Written by Ralph E. Shaffer

Sunday, 5 July 2020

image for Erratic Musk-ox Gores Biden, Guarantees Trump Re-election

Silicon Valley, CA, Urgent to The Spoof. An unpredictable and Elon-gated Musk-ox, until now confined to outer space or to electrifying the nation on the highways, suddenly turned vicious and attacked an unsuspecting Joseph Biden with a butt that turned Independence Day fireworks pale by comparison.

With the Musk-ox entry into the presidential election, Las Vegas odds makers instantly made Donald Trump a prohibitive favorite for re-election as Biden's double-digit lead immediately evaporated.

Not since 1912, when a bull moose cost William Howard Taft the presidential election, has a wild animal had such an impact on American politics. The Musk-ox is now in a position to take the election away from Biden, as Ralph Nader's third party candidacy did to Al Gore in 2000.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

