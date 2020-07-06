Fox News Hints That Ivanka Trump May Be Replacing Laura Ingraham

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 6 July 2020

President Trump once told the ladies on the "View" that if Ivanka wasn't his daughter he would date her. Hmmmm.

NEW YORK CITY – It is no secret that Fox News is sick and tired of getting so many complaints about how horribly Laura Ingraham mispronounces even simple words, like 'hoax', 'C-19', 'grapes', and 'bitch'.

They have warned Ingraham repeatedly, but she is too busy texting members of white extremists groups, to work on pronouncing words correctly.

Word filtering out of the Fox News headquarters is that the head honchos and honchettes are considering offering Laura's job to Ivanka Trump.

They say that, for one thing, she is 10 times prettier, and she doesn’t have Ingraham's noticeably annoying lisp.

Fellow Foxer, Tucker Carlson, told Laura that she really needs to start wearing more feminine-looking makeup, because what she is wearing now is the type of makeup that circus clowns wear.

She asked him if it made her look like Ann Coulter. Carlson replied, “Yes, and you also look a lot like Kellyanne Conway and Eric Trump.”

An source inside the White House revealed that, if Ivanka is offered Ingraham’s job, she will take it quicker than it takes a hummingbird to hum just one note.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

FOX News, Ivanka Trump, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson

