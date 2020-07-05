Kanye West Endorsed by GOP for November Election

Written by A Fun Guy

Sunday, 5 July 2020

image for Kanye West Endorsed by GOP for November Election

Kanye West announced on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, that he would be entering the presidential race. Kayleigh McEnany, spokesperson for the White House, announced that Donald Trump would not be seeking a second term, but would, instead, endorse West to succeed him as 46th President of the United States of America.

“This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. I’ve done a lot of things in the past 4 years. Great things. Really really good things. I think America is ready for a new leader, and Mr. West is the best choice for America. We’ve spent a lot of time together, and shared ideas on how to make our great country even greater. I’ve gotten to know him very, very well. We’re pals.”

Mr. West has not declared a running mate yet, but he is expected to do so within the next month.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

