NBA Player Jerseys To Have Social Justice Statements in Place of The Players Names

NEW YORK CITY – The NBA, in an effort to focus on the plight of the Black Lives Matter movement, has decided to allow players to make up their own social justice statements.

The phrases will go on the back of their jerseys, in place of their name. The numbers will still appear, although they will be much smaller in size.

Ex-NBA star Ron Artest, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, jumped the gun on everyone, when, ten years ago, he wore his World Peace jersey.

The league has stated that they will have some phrase restrictions. For example, sayings like Trump Sucks or Lindsey Graham is a Fairy, will be frowned on, and, most likely, will not be allowed.

The league stated that phrases that will be allowed include: Sofia Vergara is a Babe, Kim Kardashian’s Booty Rocks, and J.Lo is Mucho Hot.

Jerseys will be sold to the fans at a somewhat-inflated price.

The NBA Players Association voted on the social statement jersey idea, and it was approved by a vote of 509-1.

Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine is reporting that the one player who voted against the statement phrasing is most likely one of the only 47 white players in the NBA.